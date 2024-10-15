Madonna and ex Carlos Leon share rare photos of daughter Lourdes on her 28th birthday

Lourdes Leon celebrated her 28th birthday in style, as her famous parents took to Instagram to pay loving tributes to their talented daughter.

Madonna, ever the doting mom, shared a heartwarming montage of videos showcasing Lourdes singing, modeling, and a few nostalgic throwback photos that captured beautiful moments from her childhood.

The emotional post was set to Little Star, Madonna's 1998 song from the Ray of Light album, which she had originally dedicated to Lourdes when she was just a toddler.

In her heartfelt caption, Madonna referenced the song while reflecting on the joy of celebrating Lourdes' milestone, even as she continues to mourn the recent loss of her brother, Christopher Ciccone.

"Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon!!! Happy Birthday to my firstborn! My one and only Little Star!" Madonna's caption began, her emotions evident in every word. "But there is nothing little about you. Big energy. Big heart. Big light. You were and always will be my first true love. Shine on, Lolita, shine on."

© Instagram Carlos shares adorable pics of daughter Lourdes on her 28th birthday

It was clear from the tribute that Lourdes holds a special place in Madonna's heart, as she has always been the pop star's pride and joy.

Madonna's deep affection for her daughter shone through in every frame of the montage, a reminder of the bond they have shared over the years.

© Instagram Carlos with his daughter Lourdes

Not to be outdone, Lourdes' father, Carlos Leon, also posted his own loving tribute on Instagram.

The former personal trainer, who shares a close relationship with his daughter, posted a series of photos that showed glimpses of their time together—both current snaps and cherished moments from Lourdes' childhood.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, smart, talented daughter! 28 years young," Carlos' caption began, expressing the awe that many parents feel when their children grow up so quickly. "It felt like yesterday you came into my life! Keep your head up and take no prisoners."

© Instagram Carlos shares throwback picture of daughter Lourdes

Carlos, who has always been a pillar of support in Lourdes' life, continued his tribute with a message of empowerment. "You’re a queen and a lioness! You have the world in your hands! Love you to the moon and back!!!" He signed the post affectionately, "Pop’s @o.g.daddy_," a fitting nickname that reflects the playful and loving dynamic between father and daughter.

In 2011, Carlos admitted to People that he was very protective with his daughter when it comes to dating: "I'm already overprotective, so when the time comes, I will be ready to have a talk with the guy she brings through the door. He better be ready, because I'll give him the rundown!"

Lourdes, who was born on October 14, 1996, is no stranger to the spotlight herself. She has carved her own path as a successful model, working with major fashion houses such as Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Mugler, and Swarovski. Her modeling career has skyrocketed in recent years, proving that she is much more than just Madonna's daughter—she is a star in her own right.