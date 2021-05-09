Jennifer Aniston reacts to goddaughter Coco's singing talents in video with mum Courteney Cox The Hollywood star is best friends with the Monica Gellar actress

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are incredibly close and have been real-life best friends ever since meeting on the set of Friends in the nineties.

The Rachel Green actress is godmother to Courteney's daughter Coco, and showed her support for the teen's incredible singing talents in a new video posted on social media.

In the footage, which was shared on the Monica Gellar star's Instagram account, Coco was captured singing Taylor Swift's Cardigan, as her famous mum played the piano.

VIDEO: Courteney Cox reveals why the Friends reunion was so emotional

The pair were also joined by musician Joel Taylor on acoustic guitar.

Jennifer was one of the first to like the footage, which also received a lot of praise from Courteney's famous friends.

"Ahh amazing, go Coco," Reese Witherspoon wrote, while Natasha Bedingfield added: "I love how you are looking at her. So much love in that look. Love you Coco."

Courteney Cox's daughter Coco showcased her singing talents - and Jennifer Aniston approved!

While Courteney prefers to keep her only child out of the spotlight, she has occasionally appeared in videos on her Instagram account.

In March 2020, the teen was seen singing Demi Lovato's song Anyone, and later that month, the mother-daughter duo teamed up again for a cover of Hamilton's Burn.

In October, meanwhile, Coco, Courteney and Joel teamed up to perform Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac.

Jennifer and Courteney are real life best friends - just like their alter-egos!

Jennifer often comments on her goddaughter's videos, and praised Coco's performance when she sang Anyone.

The Along Came Polly actress wrote: "Aww, just like her godmother taught her."

The star also previously commented on a picture of the teenager via Courteney's Instagram account last year.

Courteney is a doting mother to teenage daughter Coco

The Morning Show star wrote: "Coco! You're growing up way too fast." Jennifer then questioned her comment, adding: "Or am I protecting? I love you deep," along with a series of red heart emojis.

Jennifer has previously opened up about looking after her friend's children when they were younger, including Coco, and revealed that she makes sure that they always have a lot of fun.

"I let them play with my clothes and my jewellery," she told E! News.

