Celine Dion delights fans with beautiful Pride post The star posted an eye-catching picture

Celine Dion is a bona fide gay icon with many LGBTQ+ fans, and the singer paid tribute to her fanbase with a beautiful message on Instagram.

In the must-see photo, the Drove All Night singer posted six of her incredibly fashionable looks so she perfectly resembled a rainbow.

The former Eurovision champion blew fans away with the incredible looks, as she stunned in red, yellow, orange, green, blue and purple, with each look getting better than the last.

She also paid an emotional tribute to her fans, writing: "Happy #Pride! Show off your true colours and be proud of who you are every day!"

She finished the post with a string of heart emojis that made the Philadelphia Pride flag, which was designed in 2017 to highlight the issues LGBTQ+ people of colour face.

Celine's fans went wild for her touching post, with one writing: "You're always the best and your humanity inspires us since day one! LETS TALK ABOUT LOVE. We love you Queen!"

A second said: "A gay icon!!! Thank you queen," while a third added: "We love a supportive queen."

Celine stunned in each of the looks

Celine and her late husband were active in the Quebec LGBTQ+ community, assisting in the publication of materials relating to HIV prevention.

Celine also launched her own gender-neutral children's clothing line Celinununu in 2018.

The star recently took a trip down memory lane and posted the most incredible throwback picture from four decades ago.

Fans could not believe how much she had changed as she recalled when she released her first single.

Celine took to Instagram with the cover of the single and wrote: "It all started 40 years ago today. Celine’s first single, 'Ce n'était qu'un rêve' was released. It was co-written by her mom, her brother Jacques and Celine herself."

The star's fans were thrilled with the post

Her social media followers loved the photo in which Celine was just 12 or 13 years old.

One fan wrote: "Small angel, OMG," and another added: "Little Celine. So angelic."

