Naomi Campbell receives sweet surprise following baby daughter’s arrival The supermodel announced she was a mum in a sweet Instagram post earlier in May

Naomi Campbell has been on cloud nine since becoming a first-time mother to her baby daughter.

The supermodel has been inundated with messages of congratulations from her fans and friends, and most recently received a sweet surprise from another famous parent.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the mother-of-one shared a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers that had been delivered to her.

The flowers were from Bernie Ecclestone and his wife Fabiana, who welcomed their first child together last year.

Naomi shocked the world last Tuesday when she revealed she has secretly welcomed a baby daughter.

The supermodel shared the first photo of her newborn on Instagram, posting a sweet snap of the little one's tiny feet in her hand.

Naomi Campbell was surprised with a beautiful bouquet of flowers following her daughter's arrival

Captioning the heartwarming photo, Naomi wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The baby's name has yet to be revealed, and it not known whether or not the star will choose to release any more pictures of her daughter or whether she will keep her out of the spotlight.

The 50-year-old is a doting mother to a baby daughter

The 50-year-old did not divulge how she welcomed her daughter, but she may have used a surrogate after previously crediting science with giving her an opportunity to start a family "whenever she wants".

Naomi previously spoke of her desire to have children, telling Vogue Arabia in 2018: "I'd love to have kids. I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will.

"When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That's the little girl I don’t ever want to lose."

Last year, Naomi dropped a huge hint about motherhood, telling Paris Match when quizzed on whether she missed being a mother: "No. By the way, who said I would not be a mother someday?"

