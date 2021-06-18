﻿
Ginger Zee's appearance in 'hot' new video gets fans talking

The GMA meteorologist created a social media storm

Hannah Hargrave

Ginger Zee turned up the heat in more ways than one on Friday when she posted a video which got fans talking. 

The popular weatherwoman was giving a weather report on a tropical threat, but her appearance almost eclipsed the forecast. 

Despite the early morning wake up, Ginger looked radiant with her naturally curly hair straightened and a full face of makeup.

Fans went crazy for her outfit too as they bombarded her with compliments on her colour choice. Ginger wore a plum coloured blazer with matching lipstick and eyeshadow which complimented the look perfectly too. 

She captioned the clip: "Let’s talk tropical storms and heat. Happy Friday morning come say hi."

Plenty of her intrigued social media followers asked questions but many just wanted to praise her appearance. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee)

Ginger looked amazing and fans loved the colour on her 

"You’re HOT. I appreciate & respect you as a meteorologist but you’re easy on the eyes," wrote one, while another added:

"Absolutely stunning," and a third commented: "Tropical storms are bad… But that color looks amazing on you!"

Ginger recently sported a very different look when she shared some swimsuit photos of herself for a very special reason.

Alongside some underwater snapshots with wildlife, such as sharks and jellyfish, she had written some powerful words. 

ginger-zee-family-beach

Ginger is passionate about protecting the planet and so are her family 

"The access I’ve had to our world’s oceans is a gift — I respect their powers, their energy and their purity. From what we eat to how we get rid of our waste... we are negatively impacting them. Please consider every action because a healthy ocean is necessary for our livelihoods.

"@unep :With 90% of big fish populations depleted, and 50% of coral reefs destroyed, we are taking more from the ocean than can be replenished. 

"To protect and preserve the ocean and all it sustains, we must create a new balance, rooted in true understanding of the ocean and how humanity relates to it. We must build a connection to the ocean that is inclusive, innovative, and informed by lessons from the past. #WorldOceansDay."

