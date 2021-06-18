Ginger Zee's appearance in 'hot' new video gets fans talking The GMA meteorologist created a social media storm

Ginger Zee turned up the heat in more ways than one on Friday when she posted a video which got fans talking.

The popular weatherwoman was giving a weather report on a tropical threat, but her appearance almost eclipsed the forecast.

Despite the early morning wake up, Ginger looked radiant with her naturally curly hair straightened and a full face of makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee shares tour inside spacious home with husband Ben Aaron

Fans went crazy for her outfit too as they bombarded her with compliments on her colour choice. Ginger wore a plum coloured blazer with matching lipstick and eyeshadow which complimented the look perfectly too.

She captioned the clip: "Let’s talk tropical storms and heat. Happy Friday morning come say hi."

Plenty of her intrigued social media followers asked questions but many just wanted to praise her appearance.

Ginger looked amazing and fans loved the colour on her

"You’re HOT. I appreciate & respect you as a meteorologist but you’re easy on the eyes," wrote one, while another added:

"Absolutely stunning," and a third commented: "Tropical storms are bad… But that color looks amazing on you!"

Ginger recently sported a very different look when she shared some swimsuit photos of herself for a very special reason.

Alongside some underwater snapshots with wildlife, such as sharks and jellyfish, she had written some powerful words.

Ginger is passionate about protecting the planet and so are her family

"The access I’ve had to our world’s oceans is a gift — I respect their powers, their energy and their purity. From what we eat to how we get rid of our waste... we are negatively impacting them. Please consider every action because a healthy ocean is necessary for our livelihoods.

"@unep :With 90% of big fish populations depleted, and 50% of coral reefs destroyed, we are taking more from the ocean than can be replenished.

"To protect and preserve the ocean and all it sustains, we must create a new balance, rooted in true understanding of the ocean and how humanity relates to it. We must build a connection to the ocean that is inclusive, innovative, and informed by lessons from the past. #WorldOceansDay."

