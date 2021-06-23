Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian says first year since his father's death has been 'bloody hard' Steve Bing passed away aged 55

Damian Hurley has marked the first anniversary since his father Steve Bing's death by opening up about grief and revealing that the last year has been "bloody hard".

Accompanying a picture of a sunset, similar to the one he shared a year ago to address his father's sudden passing, he wrote: "A year ago today, my mother and I received some devastating news. I didn't realise at the time quite how much it would affect me... We all like to show 'perfect' versions of our lives- for me, the idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying... but sometimes it's necessary.

"The last year has been bloody hard - for everyone on the planet- and I think acknowledging that is vital. It's not weak to struggle. In fact, to get through to the other side is immensely strong. Thank you so much for all your messages today, I love you all Xxx."

The 19-year-old was inundated with messages of condolences and encouragement. His mother Elizabeth didn't comment on the heartbreaking post, but she did like it, as did supermodel Naomi Campbell and over 10,000 followers.

Steve Bing passed away last year

Steve Bing passed away on 22 June 2020 at the age of 55. The film producer died after falling from an apartment building. His publicist Michelle Bega confirmed the news, telling Sky News that she was "overwhelmed trying to process this unbelievable and sad event".

Steve, who was also the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment and perhaps best known for investing in films including The Polar Express and Beowulf, dated Elizabeth in 2001, and Damian was born soon after in 2002.

Elizabeth and Steve briefly dated in 2001

Following his death last year, Damian wrote at the time: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness." He added: "This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."