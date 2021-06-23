Christina Aguilera is a vision in high-cut white bodysuit The star struck a sultry pose

Christina Aguilera wowed in white for a stunning selfie wearing a figure-flattering bodysuit. The singer posed inside her fabulous home and teamed her skintight top with comfy, low-slung sweatpants and an oversized cardigan.

She simply captioned the image: "Cozy," and her fans agreed. One wrote: "How can you be this stunning???? You amazing us every time," while another added: "Sending a cozy hug."

The star wore her long locks loose and added subtle pink lipstick for her low-key look.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera struts into her 40s with incredible waist length hair

Christina recently caused a stir with her appearance in a series of snapshots she also shared on social media - including one of her topless.

The Fighter singer posed for a number of Polaroid snaps to highlight her new Pride clothing collection, which she announced in May.

One eye-catching photo featured Christina wearing a pair of $25 black briefs with neon lips emblazoned on the front and her nickname, 'Xtina', written across the back in rainbow lettering.

Christina looked amazing in her low-key look

Teaming her underwear with a cosy white cardigan, Christina protected her modesty by holding one arm across her bare chest as she gazed at the camera for the sultry snap.

Other photos showed the star playfully straddling a mannequin as well as rocking a grey crewneck sweatshirt with her face on it.

Her followers went wild over the clothing in the comments with one writing: "Immediately yes". Another added: "Yassss queen!", and an additional fan chimed in with: "I need all of this!!"

Christina modelled some pieces from her Pride clothing collection

A portion of the products' sales are going to support Translash and Transtech, a community dedicated to empowering trans, lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer people.

Christina has been incredibly busy since COVID-19 restrictions were eased and returned to Las Vegas this month to perform for Virgin Hotel’s grand opening.

She rocked a latex look which blew fans away and, as always, delivered a show-stopping performance too.

