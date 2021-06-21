Robin Roberts shares unseen family photos for emotional reason in heartfelt post The Good Morning America star paid a poignant tribute on Instagram

Robin Roberts has been inundated with messages after sharing a heartfelt tribute on Father's Day in honour of her late dad Lawrence.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a video montage filled with photos of her father throughout the years, and several pictures of herself with her partner Amber and her sisters posing alongside a portrait of him.

In the caption, the TV star wrote: "Today and every day I do my best to honour my father’s legacy.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts breaks down crying in rare comments about childhood

"Forever grateful for the lessons he taught me & my siblings through his kind words and deeds.

"Comforting to always feel his heavenly embrace. Wishing all dads & the father figure in your life a very Happy Father's Day."

Fans were quick to comment on Robin's post, with one writing: "Happy Heavenly Father's Day," while another wrote: "Sending blessings and hugs today and always." A third added: "Beautiful tribute Robin."

GMA's Robin Roberts paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father on Father's Day

Many more posted love heart emojis to show their support.

Robin's dad – who was a pilot with the Tuskegee Airmen - tragically passed away in 2004.

The star's mother Lucimarian died in 2012. Robin is the youngest of four, following siblings Sally-Ann, Lawrence Jr and Dorothy.

The star's Father's Day tribute follows shortly after she announced some tragic news about her co-worker.

Robin is incredibly close with her family - pictured with sister Sally-Ann

The GMA presenter sat alongside her co-host, T.J. Holmes, as they paid tribute to a much-loved member of the team who passed away.

She wrote: "We have heavy hearts this morning and closed @goodmorningamerica with a tribute to Jim Sicile….a beloved and longtime member of the ABC and GMA family.

"Phenomenal photographer and so much more. Our thoughts are with his beautiful family and his wife Kathie."

Robin revealed Jim had been with ABC for more than four decades after starting out in the mailroom in the seventies.

The GMA star with partner Amber

Jim died after battling lung cancer and Robin's tributes was just one of many for the much-loved cameraman.

His wife told ABC that his passion for his craft was so strong that he even had a plan for who would have his camera equipment once he passed.

He wanted that person to love photography and videography as much as he did.

