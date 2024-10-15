Shania Twain 'thankful' for family as she shares candid photo from home on special day

Shania Twain may be unstoppable when she is on the road and performing, but every superstar needs a good break.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer has spent much of her year on the stage, because of both her Queen of Me global tour and her long-running residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

But in time for Thanksgiving in her home country of Canada, which was on October 14, and ahead of kicking off another slate of shows that run into 2025, she took a well-deserved moment to unwind, and shared a glimpse of it with fans.

Shania took to Instagram on Canadian Thanksgiving and shared a stunning photo highlighting all of her country's fall beauty.

In the cozy, autumnal snap, she is bundled up in a hooded puffer jacket, a baseball cap and a fuzzy blanket, sitting on an Adirondack chair in front of a lake lined with trees just changing into its fall leaves.

"There isn't anywhere more beautiful than Canada in the fall," she wrote in her caption, adding: "And there isn't a better feeling than being warm and cozy in the crisp, cold air!"

"Thankful for friends and family and this fabulous view. Heaven!" she reflected, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over it, and wish her a happy Canadian Thanksgiving.

"Happy Canadian Thanksgiving," fellow Canadian singer Avril Lavigne wrote alongside an orange heart, fall leaf and a pumpkin emoji, as others followed suit with: "Happy thanksgiving Shania, I hope you are enjoying spending time with your family, and: "Great picture, happy Thanksgiving Shania," as well as: "Nice to have you back home."

In the lead up to her current break, Shania had a slew of performances throughout Canada, and one of them, in the province of Newfoundland, proved to be extra special, when she surprised fans with quite the sentimental moment, reuniting with a friend she hadn't seen in over 40 years.

Speaking on stage during the August show, she first recalled: "Years ago when I was 17 turning 18 and I was in Newfoundland, I was on tour with a band and going around to little towns all over, all over the East Coast in fact, and I met a girl and I just made this very quick, sweet friendship along my travels and her name was Gloria.

She added: "She was very kind, she was a local and she showed me around," before Gloria herself came out on stage.

The two quickly embraced each other in a tight hug, and Shania, addressing Gloria, who was brought to tears, further recalled: "You were so kind to me," and noted: "On these tours, when you're the only girl in the band, you never meet any girls, the only girls you meet are girls that are trying to hook up with the band."