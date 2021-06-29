James Corden breaks his silence after facing backlash The Gavin and Stacey star has addressed recent controversy

James Corden has seen his popularity soar in the States after signing up to host his own show, The Late Late Show with James Corden. But there is one aspect of the CBS programme that has proven controversial amongst viewers.

One segment, titled Spill Your Guts, saw celebrity guests presented with an array of 'unusual' foods – deemed to be wholly unappetising – and given the option of answering personal questions or eating what's in front of them.

However, after a TikTok user noted that some of the plates the show uses are "actual Asian food", there has been a backlash, with a number of viewers requesting that the show remove that section entirely.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, 42-year-old James spoke for the first time about the controversy. "We heard that this was a thing," he began. "As you said at the start, we want to make a show that's full of joy. We don't want to make a show that upsets anybody."

He continued: "We completely understand. I don't know if we're gonna do that bit again, but when we do we absolutely won't use any of those foods.

"It's not for us to determine whether somebody's upset or hurt about something. All we can do is go, 'Alright. We get it. We hear you. We won't do that.'"

James made headlines for an entirely different reason last month as he revealed he recently lost 23lbs. Speaking on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio, James said: "I'm down like 23 pounds which I think is what, a stone and a half?

"I'm doing a bit of exercise, this is my tip. I've done every single diet in the world, I've done them all and what I've realised is, the notion of going on a diet is wrong.

"You're not going on a diet, you're changing the way you eat and you're going to change the way you eat forever. See it as, this is how I eat now."