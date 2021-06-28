Nadia Sawalha has reassured fans after husband Mark Adderly was forced to miss a recording of their web series Coffee Moaning, after he came down with a bout of food poisoning.

In the Coffee Moaning, Nadia and Mark have a good look at the news and talk about what's interested them, but their last edition was cancelled after Mark fell ill.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nadia revealed that while Mark had been suffering from food poisoning, he had thankfully recovered and they were preparing to film another instalment.

"Morning guys, have you ever come to our Coffee Moaning?" she asked fans. "We couldn't do it yesterday because Mark had food poisoning, bless him."

She then informed fans that now he'd recovered they were about to film again, and she promised a lively episode after she'd been left "raging" over certain events.

There was a lighter moment in the video, as she promised fans who had birthdays that the couple would sing Happy Birthday for them.

The star was recently inundated with support after she released a passionate video following the revelations about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Nadia shared the worrying news about Mark's food poisoning

In a video published by The Sun, Matt was seen enjoying an intimate moment with his aide Gina Coladangelo, that at the time of filming would have breached coronavirus restrictions.

In an emotional, and expletive ridden, video she said her "heart had broken" for all the fellow parents and families who had been forced to stay apart from each other since the pandemic began.

"My heart has broken over and over and over again listening to what people have had to sacrifice.

"Listening to the fact they haven't been able to see their grandparents, their grandchildren, their parents, their loved ones, their boyfriends, their girlfriends. [Matt Hancock] stopped young people having sex!" the star continued, furious at the revelation.

She added: "Today is a terrible day. We cannot keep being told there is a different rule for us and a different for [the government]. Enough is enough."

The couple have been married for 19 years

Fellow mother Amanda Holden rushed to the comments to show Nadia her support. "This is brilliant brilliant brilliant I'm RAGING TOOOOO", whilst co-host Denise Welch wrote: "Keep shouting Nads!!! I've felt this anger for many many months!!!"

This Morning host Alison Hammond wrote: "Preach !!!" whilst a heartbroken viewer commented: "I wasn't able to go into my granny's care home when she was dying for months in there and then wasn't able to go to her funeral !!! So many have suffered. Thank you for this video".

