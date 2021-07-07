Kirsty Gallacher shares incredibly rare photo of son amid hopes for new baby The GB News star is a mum of two

Kirsty Gallacher first shot to prominence back in 1998 when she landed a presenting job on Sky Sports News and has gone on to enjoy a successful and long-standing career. But despite her high profile on TV, Kirsty remains protective of her home life – particularly when it comes to her sons.

The 45-year-old shares two boys with her ex-husband, former rugby player Paul Sampson. The couple tied the knot in 2010 but decided to split in 2015 after a 15-year relationship. Together they share 14-year-old Oscar and 11-year-old Jude.

While Kirsty prefers to keep her kids off social media, she couldn't help but share an incredibly rare snapshot of her eldest this week as they enjoyed time together at Summer House, Oakley Court.

The photo shows Oscar smiling for the camera, looking cool with messy hair and RayBans as his mum leans in to kiss his cheek.

Kirsty shared a sweet snapshot of her eldest son, Oscar

"And just like that, it was the summer holidays," Kirsty wrote. "Please stop growing up so fast Oscar!" Fans were quick to react to the family photo with friend Gabby Logan stating: "My godson is so handsome!" along with three love heart eyes emojis.

"Gorgeous!! Just like his mummy," another follower told Kirsty while a third shared: "He's going to be a heart breaker!" A fourth admitted: "My 15 year old son only lets me kiss him on top of his head now, don't you just miss those cuddles?"

The TV star is also a proud mum to 11-year-old Jude

The sweet snapshot comes after Kirsty revealed her hopes to have another baby. In a recent appearance on the Women's Health podcast, Going for Goal, she shared: "I'm in a new relationship right now and I feel like saying if someone's got a problem [with her having another child at 45], why is that? Why am I too old? What is the problem if I'm fit, healthy, able, and we want to do that?

Kirsty and Paul were married from 2010 until 2015

"I'd love another child, I feel completely ready for it. I feel healthier than ever, fitter than ever, I think my mind's better than it's ever been."

