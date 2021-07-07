Christina Aguilera's silky all-black ensemble has fans feeling the heat Is it hot in here or what?

As if this summer wasn't hot enough, Christina Aguilera is here really driving up the level of sweat and heat that we can bear at one time.

MORE: Christina Aguilera is a vision in high-cut white bodysuit

In more ways than one, the singer's latest Instagram post has people feeling the rising heat and she's building anticipation for something special to come.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane living room

Christina posted a series of snapshots on her Instagram in an all-black ensemble from her visit to the Hollywood Bowl. "See you next week, @hollywoodbowl," she captioned it.

MORE: Christina Aguilera plunges into pool in backless swimsuit – and she looks incredible

The singer paid no mind to the rising temperature in her silky ensemble, consisting of a black jacket and pants, silver jewellery featuring crosses, clear pumps, incognito shades, and a pop of color with her neon nails.

Christina's outfit is certainly an adventurous get-up for the LA heat

Let alone the fact that wearing all-black is like a death sentence in this Californian heat, Christina clearly looked comfortable with her outfit and was able to easily pose for the camera.

Her followers could feel it, though, including Heidi Klum, who just left a trail of fire emojis in her wake. Several others did as well, with comments like, "Mamacitaaa" and "Queen you’re so freakin beautiful."

READ: Christina Aguilera is over the moon to share long-awaited news

SEE: Christina Aguilera turns heads in latex outfit

Fans were also excited about the upcoming performance the Genie in a Bottle singer teased for the next week with the photos.

The singer's Hollywood Bowl return has been building up for weeks now

She posted a clip of her arrival at the Hollywood Bowl earlier in the same outfit, where she will be performing on July 16 and 17 with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra.

She has been continually teasing the setlist for the performance, and several of her followers have ignited discussions in the comments section of her posts, throwing around everything from her early hits to her Spanish singles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.