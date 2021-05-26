Christina Aguilera poses up a storm roadside – and she's not alone Fans were in love with the beautiful photo

Christina Aguilera is no stranger to leaving fans speechless with her stunning selfies and photoshoots, but the singer has done it once again with her latest picture.

The Beautiful singer was posing by the side of the road in a stunning dress that featured the most unique design.

The blue frock stretched down to Christina's feet, and featured checkerboards inside circles down the front and sides. The singer finished the look with a pair of silver heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera struts into her 40s with incredible waist-length hair

The star's snap was improved by the natural beauty of her surroundings, as the sun cast some perfect colours across the dusty road.

And the singer referenced this in her caption, as she simply wrote: "Sunshine ahead."

Fans were left speechless by the photograph, with many only commenting with heart, flame or heart eyes face emojis.

Those who did post comments only managed single words like: "Omg", "beautiful" or "queen".

Fans were left speechless

And Christina wasn't alone in the photograph, as she was also accompanied by a spotted horse, leading some fans to hope that she might be filming for a new music video.

This is hardly the first time that the singer has left fans hoping that new music was on its way, as back in March she posed in a recording studio.

The Candyman singer looked angelic in white, as fans left themselves giddy with excitement about what may be to come.

Christina has recently been giving fans many reasons to be excited, as she announced that she should be returning to the Hollywood Bowl in July.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to events worldwide and so it's amazing news that she is finally able to get back on stage with a performance at the famed venue.

The singer has been making lots of announcements recently

And ahead of Pride Month in June, the singer also released her own Pride clothing collection.

"Fighters gonna be looking fly this pride!! I'm so excited to announce my new PRIDE collection! I am also proud to support @transtechsocial & @translashmedia, two organizations doing such important work for the community. Merch available now at shop.christinaaguilera.com," she captioned the post.

Christina's Pride collection, which is available on her website, includes a pink lip mask, 'XTina' emblazoned briefs and a mesh tank, and a sweatshirt emblazoned with an image of her wearing gold hoop earrings and her hair in a high ponytail.

The singer has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and she even dedicated her 2002 hit Beautiful to those had been discriminated against "just because of who [they] are."

