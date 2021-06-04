Christina Aguilera causes a stir posing topless in tiny briefs The singer has launched a new clothing collection

Christina Aguilera caused a stir among her fans after sharing a series of sizzling photos – including one of her topless.

The Fighter singer posed for a number of Polaroid snaps to highlight her new Pride clothing collection, which she announced in May.

One eye-catching photo features Christina wearing a pair of $25 black briefs with neon lips emblazoned on the front and her nickname, 'Xtina', written across the back in rainbow lettering.

Teaming her underwear with a cosy white cardigan, Christina protected her modesty by holding one arm across her bare chest as she gazed at the camera for the sultry snap.

Other photos showed the star playfully straddling a mannequin as well as rocking a grey crewneck sweatshirt with her face on it.

Christina posed topless to highlight her new collection - scroll to see

Comments under the photos were dominated by flame symbols and crown emojis, with many of the star’s 7.5 million followers declaring, "Queen!"

"On fire girl!" wrote one fan. "Iconic as always," said a second. A third added: "Beautiful as always."

Christina announced her new collection last month, writing on Instagram: "Fighters gonna be looking fly this pride!! I’m so excited to announce my new PRIDE collection! I am also proud to support @transtechsocial & @translashmedia, two organizations doing such important work for the community. Merch available now at shop.christinaaguilera.com."

Christina announced her collection in May

The singer’s followers went wild over it in the comments with one writing: "Immediately yes". Another added: "Yassss queen!", and an additional fan chimed in with: "I need all of this!!"

A portion of the products' sales are going to support Translash and Transtech, a community dedicated to empowering trans, lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer people.

Christina’s Pride collection, which is available on her website, includes a pink lip mask, 'XTina' emblazoned briefs and a mesh tank, and a sweatshirt emblazoned with an image of her wearing gold hoop earrings and her hair in a high ponytail.

