Christina Aguilera is over the moon to share long-awaited news The star is so excited

It’s been a long time coming but Christina Aguilera was ecstatic to be able to share some major news with fans on Tuesday.

The mum-of-two couldn’t have been happier to make the announcement on Instagram.

Christina posted a photo of herself along with the message, which revealed all. "L.A.! The Bowl is back and I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be performing on July 16 & 17. Tickets go on sale June 1. See you there!! Visit Hollywoodbowl.com/calendar for more info."

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to events worldwide and so it's amazing news that Christina is finally able to get back on stage with a performance at the famed Hollywood Bowl.

Her fans were also thrilled and wrote: "OMG," and, "I'm so excited for you!".

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker has spent the pandemic at her plush Beverly Hills mansion and recently gave fans a sneak peek inside her bedroom at the impressive pad.

Christina is returning to the stage

The singer - who was showing off her perfect jeans in a social media post - was standing in the dressing room area of her boudoir which had a black and white tiled floor and there was a black beaded curtain pulled to the side leading into her sleep space.

Christina has spent the COVID-19 pandemic at her Beverly Hills home

Christina hadn't opted for neutral, calming tones associated with sleep and instead her enormous bed was littered with pink, black and white cushions and there was a rose gold chandelier hanging above the bed.

The star's floor-to-ceiling headboard was a masterpiece of its own and her pristine white carpet looked like snow.

Christina shares her home with her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, and her two children, Max, 12, and Summer Rain, six.

