Adele looks stunning in skinny jeans as she poses in gorgeous Los Angeles garden The star sent a comforting message to the England team

Adele might be living in Los Angeles but that doesn't mean she is any less British and on Sunday she made sure she supported England during the Euros 2020 final against Italy.

The singer wore her England football shirt and her stunning nails featured the St. George's flag, as she cheered them on from 5,000 miles away.

Sadly, it wasn't meant to be but Adele still took to Instagram to comfort the team following their loss.

"You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together," the 33-year-old wrote alongside a picture of herself in skinny jeans – which perfectly highlighted her recent weight loss.

The mother-of-one seemed to have taken the picture inside her garden, and it showed an adorable shed just behind her.

Adele looked incredible in a picture posted following England's loss

Adele's post comes just days after she shared a video of herself celebrating England's pass to the final from inside her home.

And it was thanks to the 17-second clip she shared on Instagram that fans got a very blurry look at her stunning Los Angeles home – and her incredible collection of cookbooks, which have no doubt aided her incredible weight loss.

The books taking centre stage in her bookshelf include Eataly: Contemporary Italian Cooking, one by Yotam Ottolenghi, an Israeli-born British chef, Gjelina, about rustic-style Californian and Mediterranean cooking, and Egg Shop: The Cookbook by Nick Korbeey, which features more than 100 recipes for favourite food and drinks from the Egg Shop, New York City's beloved all-hours brunch-and-cocktails hangout.

Good Housekeeping Fun Food Fast! and How to Boil an Egg by Rose Bakery can also be seen amongst many other books.

Adele's transformative weight loss gained plenty of attention from her followers last year, especially after the Grammy-award winning star shared several photos of slimmed-down figure on social media.

The mother-of-one is said to have lost weight after changing her diet and working out regularly as well as following a green juice diet in the early stages of her weight loss journey.