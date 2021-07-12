Oliver Hudson has fans seeing double in adorable photo with son A boys' day out

Goldie Hawn's son, Oliver Hudson, is one of the quirkier parents on social media, sure, but he knows how to pull in moments that have fans going "aww" too.

The actor posted a photo on Instagram with his younger son, Bodhi, that quickly had fans seeing double and hitting that like button.

Oliver posted a photo of the two staring straight at the camera as Bodhi wears protective gear, with the trees spanning across the background behind them.

"One shredder and one old man… but this old man can still go fast. #mtb," he captioned the picture, suggesting that the two presumably were on a mountain biking trip.

Fans quickly noticed the similarities between the father and son, and with their symmetrical faces, golden locks, and piercing eyes, it's hard not to see their point. "Old man's the OG," one fan wrote in their comment, with another saying, "Your mini me!"

Fans called out the father-son duo for their striking good looks

Several others noticed it as well, making exclamations ranging from, "Twins!" to "His eyes!" and generally noting how handsome Bodhi had grown to become.

The Rules of Engagement actor has three kids, those being Bodhi, his youngest daughter, Rio, and his older son, Wilder, all of whom he shares with wife Erinn Bartlett.

The actor's kids have become the highlight of his social media, especially given their more comically nonplussed reactions to their father's antics and singing.

The kids are relatively used to their famous dad's usual behavior

A recent video Oliver posted with his kids had fans in splits. The actor passionately sang a Bon Jovi song for the camera in his kitchen while Wilder just walked behind him, calmly doing his thing, and Rio sat at the table just watching her dad.

Fans in the comments found the entire bit hilarious, saying, "I love how the kids are like 'just a typical day with Dad,'" and "Your son just made this video even better."

