Robin Roberts is a boss in ESPYs behind-the-scenes clip

Robin Roberts has proved time and time again that she's the embodiment of what it means to be cool on and off the job.

The Good Morning America host took fans behind the curtains of her journey to the ESPY Awards and, based on the reaction, they definitely felt like it was worth it.

WATCH: Robin Roberts getting ESPYs ready

The journalist posted a clip of her getting ready for the show to her Instagram reels, as she struts into her dressing room wearing a pink tracksuit and baseball cap.

She closed the door, which cut to her coming out in the reveal of her final look, a checked and patterned Dolce and Gabbana suit, in all its shimmery glory, with Jimmy Choo heels.

She then shimmied for the camera in all her bling as she was ready to hit the ESPYs stage. "#GlamFam had some fun getting me ready for #ESPYs! @diandretristan @elenageorge1mkp @hashtag_beautyfull" she captioned it.

The host's final look for the ESPY Awards

The clip, which came from her makeup artist Elena George's TikTok, became a sensation on Robin's page, as her fans were wowed by her style and overall coolness. "Dang girl, go on now!" one fan wrote, and another said, "Yaas Ms. Robin! We love it," filling her comments section with lit emojis.

Her production company's official Instagram page, Rock'n Robin TV, commented, "HOT CHOCOLATE," on the post, a call back to her nickname on the GMA sets which left Michael Strahan reeling.

Robin's GlamFam appears in her morning affirmation videos

And her #GlamFam made sure she looked the part! The group is a tight-knit one, appearing every day as part of the journalist's morning affirmations segment on her Instagram.

A former Arthur Ashe Courage Award winner at the ESPYs, Robin attended this year's ceremony as one of the night's presenters.

