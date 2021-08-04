Britney Spears looks fabulous in red bikini ahead of upcoming celebration She showed off her toned figure in the matching two-piece

Britney Spears is preparing to celebrate a special birthday this year by sharing some of her favourite bikini looks. And they are bargains!

The fun-loving Womanizer singer turns 40 in early December.

On Wednesday, she posted a playful video clip on Instagram of her rocking a striking red string bikini and nude heels.

WATCH: Britney sparks debate among fans with quirky swimsuit video

She showed off her enviable toned figure in the matching red two-piece.

The video was taken in her garden in California and her bikini body looked phenomenal.

The pop icon captioned the post: "My favorite new baby blue bathing suit I wore in Maui is from Target… girls, you gotta go there cause their suits are bomb!!!! Psss I’m going to be 40 this year and as Debbie says in This Is 40… I’m not ready to shop at old lady stores !!!"

Britney poses playfully in her favourite bikinis

Britney quoted the character of Debbie from the film This Is 40 (played by Leslie Mann), by saying "I’m not ready to shop at old lady stores" alongside laughing emojis.

She danced to Dua Lipa's Levitating and Dua was among those to like the Instagram post.

Britney with boyfriend Sam Asghari at a recent film premiere

Britney also posed in a baby blue and white striped bikini, which she got from Target.

She accessorised the outfit with oversized sunglasses, a gold necklace, black choker and a sun hat. The 39-year-old's stunning display comes ahead of her 40th birthday later this year.

Her fans were entranced by the post and one simply commented: "Yassss Britney!!!" followed by a flame emoji and a red heart emoji.

Britney stuns in a black dress

Another wrote, "You look so good" followed by the heart eyes emoji.

Britney has recently posted topless photos of herself on Instagram, which have drawn attention but also concerned some fans. She is currently embroiled in a conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

The pop star has been fighting to get her dad removed from his role overseeing her financial and personal affairs, which he has been in charge of since 2008.

