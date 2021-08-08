Britney Spears soaks up the sun in stylish bikini as she reflects on past few months The Everytime hitmaker has a legion of supportive fans around the world

Britney Spears has been opening up more and more about her ongoing conservatorship case on social media recently.

And over the weekend, the Hit Me One More Time singer shared a new video reflecting on her current situation.

In the footage, the 39-year-old looked stylish in a red bikini and oversized white shades as she soaked up the sun in her garden.

VIDEO: Britney Spears shares quirky swimwear video

The mother-of-two told fans in the clip: "I'm sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I'm doing since the cat is out the bag, quite literally out of the bag and you guys know my situation.

"I want to let you guys know that things are way better than I ever anticipated and here are a couple of questions that you guys asked me apart from the drama over the conservatorship."

Britney Spears reflected on the 'drama' surrounding her conservatorship

Britney then went on to answer some questions that were unrelated to her conservatorship, including her favourite shop and favourite Miley Cyrus song.

However, her loyal fans were left confused as to why she had deleted her previous post where she revealed that she had got her first ever iPad.

"Noo where did your iPad post go? Loved that," one wrote, while another commented: "What happened to the other posts?!" A third added: "Where did the iPad video go?"

Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears has been in control of her personal and business affairs since 2008

The Toxic hitmaker had posted a video on Thursday where she spoke directly to the camera, telling fans: "Okay, guys. Great news. I got my first iPad today. I am so excited! My kids have owned one. I have never owned one. This is just a groundbreaking day.

"I've always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands and I feel like my life is changing as we speak and I am so excited."

Most recently, Britney's father Jamie Spears has said there are "no grounds whatsoever" for removing him from the conservatorship.

In a new court document, Jamie said that he had "dutifully and faithfully served as the conservator of his daughter's estate without any blemishes on his record."

The pop sensation has a legion of fans all around the world

This is the latest filing in the ongoing dispute over the management of the pop star's affairs. Jamie was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008.

The order was originally granted after the star was put in hospital amid concerns over her mental health.

