Britney Spears files again to remove father Jamie Spears from conservatorship Britney's first request in early July was declined

Britney Spears has filed for a second time to remove her father Jamie Spears from her 13-year conservatorship.

The documents were filed privately but later revealed on Monday when her new lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart filed to name a replacement.

On Monday, her lawyer filed in Los Angeles probate court to name a new conservator of her estate, and those documents referenced the petition to remove Mr Spears.

California public accountant, Jason Rubin, was named in the documents as the desired conservator of the singer's estate; the filings, seen by New York Times, allege Britney has cash assets of $2.7 million and non-cash assets of more than $57 million.

In the filing, Mr Rosengart noted that as "Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination."

Mr Rosengart was hired by Britney after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III stepped down. He resigned after she decided to make her first-ever public comments about the conservatorship, which she called "abusive".

Britney is mom to two sons

On 1 July her conservatorship battle suffered a devastating blow when a judge refused her first request to remove Jamie ,despite the singer's explosive testimony in court detailing how she was "afraid of her father".

Britney's statements shocked the world, since it was the first time people had heard her speaking so candidly about the negative effects of her conservatorship.

Pleading the judge to end her conservatorship, she'd said: "I want changes, and I want changes going forward. I deserve change.

"I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money."

Britney and her father in 2008

She spoke for over 20 minutes via phone in court and made shocking claims that she had been drugged and forced to perform and that she had even been stopped from marrying her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and prevented from having more children.

Britney's long battle with her conservatorship has become a well-documented event in recent years, with the lack of autonomy over her life and expenses, as well as the constant surveillance, becoming public knowledge.

In court, she claimed she would like to "sue" her family for their treatment of her.

Jamie Spears was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008. The order was originally granted after the star was put in hospital amid concerns over her mental health.

