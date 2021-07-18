Jamie Oliver's wife Jools defended by fans as photo of son River sparks debate The doting parents share five children

Jools Oliver shared a photo of her youngest son River to social media on Sunday, and it prompted a conversation she might not have been expecting!

The snapshot showed the three-year-old standing outside by what appeared to be an outdoor children's climbing wall.

He was barefoot and wore blue terry cloth shorts with a matching top that featured a rainbow stripe design.

The little boy also sucked on his thumb as he looked into the camera. His doting mum captioned the sweet photo: "Morning River Rocket Rainbow," adding rainbow, sun, and heart emojis.

The children's designer's followers were quick to share their love for the picture, with their comments including: "Rainbow, terry cloth and River… I mean, a happy Sunday xxxx."

Another added: "That is the cutest outfit ever… when did he get so tall."

Jools shared the sweet photo of her youngest son to Instagram

Other fans stuck up for the mum-of-five following a comment that suggested little River shouldn't be allowed to suck his thumb at his age.

Sweetly, they included her husband Jamie's mum Sally, who wrote a supportive message to her daughter-in-law.

The heartfelt note read: "Jools, that person who was judgemental about the thumb-sucking is not a real person if you look at their profile, they must just be a troll, just ignore and delete. Anyway, Jamie sucked his thumb for years and it hasn’t done him any harm (and he probably still does when stressed)."

Jools and Jamie are devoted parents to five children

Jools received more support from other followers, with one responding: "Ignore Jools, people like this are not worth your time & energy… Be proud of your beautiful thumb-sucking boy."

A couple more chimed in with words of encouragement, writing: "I still suck my thumb and I’m 51," and: "Any child that works out how to self-soothe is a genius."

Another wrote simply: "Beautiful and happy...which is all that matters." Hear hear!

