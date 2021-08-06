Rebel Wilson only just contained herself with a swimsuit which her social media followers couldn't get over on Friday.

The Pitch Perfect actress showed off her 75lb weight loss and gave fans a bit more than they bargained for with a photo she shared on Instagram.

In the snapshot, Rebel was sunning herself onboard a yacht and her bikini bottoms - which appeared to have ridden down her backside further than planned - sparked quite the reaction.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson shows off her impressive twerking moves

While the Australian star simply captioned the sun-soaked image: "Med-day," she was soon inundated with comments about her exposed derriere.

Rebel didn't respond, but fans continued to have their say and despite her slight wardrobe malfunction, they loved her look.

"Wow, what a beauty," wrote one while another added: "You are a true inspiration."

Rebel put her fabulous figure on display

It's lovely to see Rebel enjoying some R&R following a very hectic work year so far. She completed her first non-comedic movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, and recently wrapped filming of her film, Senior Year.

She's also maintained her weight loss after overhauling her health to better her mind and her body.

Rebel is going from strength to strength with her career but recently revealed that before her hit movie Bridesmaids, she was living on the breadline.

Rebel loves a day at the beach

While shooting an advertising campaign, Pay Better, for Afterpay she said: "When I moved to America I had to start all over.

"It was a huge financial risk, and I remember selling everything I owned; my car, my Apple computer that I loved, every single possession to fund coming to America.

"I started from nothing, and I remember living on about $60 a week for a year, until Bridesmaids came out, and I got consistent work after that."

The movie was released in 2011 meaning Rebel has amassed her fortune in just ten years.

