Kelly Ripa addresses bizarre rumours during family vacation in video with Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has gone to Greece with her family

Kelly Ripa has taken her entire family off to Greece for a delayed celebratory trip to mark her oldest son Michael's graduation last year.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a series of group photos from the holiday so far on Instagram at the beginning of the week, but she later addressed some bizarre comments that had been posted by fans – all to do with her feet!

In footage posted on Instagram Stories, Kelly was seen sitting at a table outside with her husband Mark Consuelos.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa clears up bizarre rumours during her vacation

She asked the Riverdale star: "I don't know, maybe I'm just jetlagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?"

The father-of-three responded: "It looks like you're missing a leg."

"Well, obviously I'm not, because there it is in the other photos. Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other?"

Kelly Ripa's vacation photo caused fans to comment on her legs

Kelly replied. "Since they are zooming in. There is another foot there, it's just crossed over," she added.

"Maybe they don't have the zoom function on their phones?" Mark replied. "Oh please – even I have the zoom function on my phone. You guys are weirdos. There I said it!"

The former Hope and Faith star later posted another clip of herself lying down to prove that she did indeed have both feet in place.

Kelly hilariously shared evidence of both her feet

Kelly and Mark are away with their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, as well as their extended family. Comments from fans regarding the star's feet included: "The pictures look awesome but where is your other foot Kelly?" and: "This is crazy but where are your feet?"

The vacation has been long-awaited for Kelly and her family, who wanted to celebrate Michael after he graduated from New York University last May.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone the vacation at the time, but it looks like they are having the time of their lives now that they have finally been able to get away.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is away with her husband and three children

During an episode of Live last year, Kelly opened up about her son missing out on his graduation, which was held virtually, like so many others across the country.

"He's one of these very uniquely special kids, he's just been kind his entire life and he's such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him," she said according to People.

"And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.'"

