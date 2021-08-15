Britney Spears has kept up with her regular social media presence, at once seemingly cryptic while also taking the moment to have more heartfelt moments with her fans.

The singer had another of those moments recently when she talked about her changing body and how she wasn't completely in love with it.

Britney posted a series of selfies to her Instagram account, where she opened up about how she'd been seeing the effects of her weight loss on her face.

In the caption, she wrote, "It's really weird whenever I try to slim down it usually starts with my legs first ... then my stomach ... then my face … and that's when I know I've actually lost weight !!!!

"When you swipe to the second pic you can actually really see how slim my face is but I'm not so sure I like it … In the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth !!!!

Britney highlighted her weight loss with some selfies

"I have a couple of throwback dances from this summer where I looked heavier but it's weird cause I think I was happier !!!! Oh well ... sorry for my shallow talk of weight … but it is what it is you know !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!!"

Given the immense support the star has received from her fanbase in the recent past, there was no doubt that they'd come to give her the love she needed in this moment as well, and several of them were there to deliver.

One commented on the post with, "Girl you are THEE Britney Spears. Who cares what men think," with another saying, "Gorgeous queen no matter your size! We love you." A third added, "Be you Britney, it's enough!"

The singer has frequently showed off her toned physique and impressive physicality

The Me Against the Music singer has had an eventful week after news came out that her father, Jamie Spears, would be stepping down from his position as conservator and open up the possibility of a more relaxed system for his daughter.

