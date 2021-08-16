Today's Jenna Bush Hager shares stunning beach photos to celebrate special family occasion

Jenna Bush Hager has celebrated her daughter's sixth birthday with a series of super adorable vacation photos.

The TODAY host welcomed her daughter Poppy in 2015 and took to Instagram to pay tribute to her middle child.

"Happiest birthday to the sparkliest, fire-cracker, fierce and feisty six-year-old," she captioned the post. "You came into this world with a roar and have added an effervescence to our family ever since. We love you so our Poppy Lou."

Jenna and her husband Henry are also parents to daughter Mila, nine, and two-year-old son Hal.

In the first picture, Jenna and Poppy posed together for a selfie in a boat, both with wet hair and wearing lifejackets. In another she cuddles into her older sister, while a third shows the two girls posing in dresses alongside their father.

Jenna's mom Laura commented with a birthday wish for her granddaughter, writing: "Happy Birthday dearest PoppyLou."

Jenna shared a hearfelt tribute to her daughter

Jenna and her twin sister Barbara are the daughters of former President George W. Bush.

"Happy birthday precious Poppy!! Gorgeous and sweet like your mama," added Jenna's NBC co-star Natalie Morales.

Jenna hosts TODAY With Hoda and Jenna, alongside Hoda Kotb, and the pair have become good friends in the two years since working together.

Poppy has turned six

In fact, Hoda confided in Jenna recently that she had decided to postpone her wedding to fiancé Joel Schiffman for a third time.

Hoda admitted that she isn't prepared to walk down the aisle until all her loved ones can be with her on her special day, which means waiting until travel restrictions are lifted.

"We're just trying to make sure that everyone can travel. That's really what we want to do," she told Jenna.

"We want to do it in a place that we love deep in our soul that means a lot to us, and we want our closest to come."

Jenna with husband Henry and their three children

She added: "But Joel kept saying, 'Why are we waiting? Let's just go already.'"

Jenna then joked that she half expects the couple to marry in secret, telling Hoda: "I feel like you're gonna come back from one weekend and just be [married]."

