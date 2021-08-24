Charlotte Hawkins shares rare family pictures – and her daughter Ella is her twin! The family spent some days in Gloucestershire

Charlotte Hawkins has enjoyed some time away from the small screen and whilst many have decided to holiday abroad, the Good Morning Britain star and her family have enjoyed a lovely staycation in Gloucestershire.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the 46-year-old shared four rare family pictures which perfectly showcased the wonderful time they've had together.

"A brilliant weekend in the Forest of Dean with friends... first time away for soooo long! We'd normally be desperate to head abroad somewhere sunny, but it was great making the most of staying in the UK.

"So much to see and do… making campfires, toasting marshmallows, meeting a barn owl & canoeing down the River Wye. Plus there was even a bit of sunshine!!" she wrote alongside the snaps.

Charlotte with her husband Mark and daughter Ella Rose

In one of the pictures, Charlotte can be seen alongside her six-year-old daughter Ella Rose and her husband Mark Herbert inside a canoe, going down the River Wye. Others show Ella toasting marshmallows and meeting an owl.

Fans of the presenter were delighted with the peek inside their holiday, but all they could talk about was how much Charlotte and her daughter look alike.

"She's your double enjoy," wrote one, whilst a second added: "She looks so much like you."

The duo with a barn owl

A third remarked: "Your daughter is a mini you."

Others couldn't believe how grown up Ella looked, with one writing: "My!! Your little one is growing up!! Lovely family…and always enjoy your programming on classicFM!"

Charlotte and Mark married in 2008. The popular presenter hasn't posted any snaps from her wedding day on social media, but did reveal that they were celebrating their milestone anniversary in September 2018 with a family mini break at the UK's top hotel, Raymond Blanc's Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Oxford.

The couple welcomed daughter Ella Rose in 2015.