Reese Witherspoon stuns in dreamy beach photo on last day of vacation The star has been documenting her summer on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon marked her last day of the summer holidays by posting an envy-inducing picture of herself on Instagram.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares rare family photos with lookalike mom Betty to mark special celebration

The actress shared a stunning photo showing her in a wrap dress by her brand Draper James, flat sandals, and sunglasses as she sipped a cocktail whilst sat in a sofa chair just by the ocean.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's throwback marks big milestone

The 45-year-old has been documenting her time away from the screen and has delighted fans with rare pictures of her and her husband Tim Joth, her favorite summer reads, and even adorable pictures of her with her two eldest children, Ava, 21, and Deacon, 17.

READ: Reese Witherspoon hosted the dreamiest party in her massive garden in photos you can’t miss

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon looks unrecognizable in incredibly surreal throwback

Over the weekend, the mother-of-three shared a rare throwback picture featuring both Ava and Deacon as they all acted their silliest for the camera.

Reese marked the last day of her vacation with a beach photo

Standing together in front of Reese's beautiful beachfront home, the trio gave their biggest smiles and let the lookalike genes do the talking in front of the gorgeous setting sun.

"Turns out… goofy is genetic," she wrote in the caption with a DNA emoji.

Fans were in love with the family photograph, and Reese's Hello Sunshine official page even dropped a couple of goofy emojis of their own.

Reese will have no doubt recharged ahead of a very busy autumn. Just this week, the Legally Blonde star shared the release date for her AppleTV+ show, The Morning Show.

The actress with her eldest children, Ava and Deacon

"The news you love... with a little more drama. So excited to share the official trailer of @themorningshow Season 2 with you all! On-air September 17th... back to you, @jenniferaniston. @appletv," she wrote alongside the trailer.

The Morning Show was a major hit for Apple TV Plus; based on Brian Stelter's 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, it follows Jennifer's host Alex Levy who begins working with Reese's Bradley, an outspoken younger journalist who replaces Alex's longtime co-host Mitch (Steve Carell) who was fired following claims of sexual misconduct.

But Alex soon realizes she is being pushed out, and season two will see the bosses of the network UBA bring Alex back in a push to increase their ratings.