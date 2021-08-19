Reese Witherspoon shares rare family photos with lookalike mom Betty to mark special celebration The Legally Blonde star grew up in Tennessee

Reese Witherspoon had a reason to celebrate this week as she marked her beloved mother Betty's birthday.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon glows in rare vacation photo with husband

The Legally Blonde star took to Instagram to share a series of previously-unseen family photos of herself with her mom over the years, including one of Betty as a teenager.

It's safe to say that there's a strong family resemblance between Betty and her famous daughter, as well as Reese's lookalike daughter Ava.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon shares a glimpse inside her incredible family home

Alongside the pictures, the Hollywood star wrote: "Today I am celebrating! It's Betty's birthday.. my wonderful mama. "I feel so lucky to have her Joy, Happiness and Wisdom in my life. She always told me to dream BIG, laugh EVERYDAY, be Creative whenever you can, enjoy every flower you see and be of service to OTHERS in this life.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon posts rare photo with two oldest children - and they could be triplets

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter Ava has fans seeing double in new picture

"She has wiped my tears and cheered every success. Even though I will never be able to tell her how much I love her, I try my best everyday. I love you, Mom."

Reese Witherspoon shared a series of family photos to mark mom Betty's birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "The level of adorable here is off the charts," while another wrote: "These pictures are so precious!" A third added: "You look exactly like her!"

SEE: Reese Witherspoon posts incredibly rare photo with husband for heartfelt reason

MORE: Reese Witherspoon makes fans swoon with gorgeous swimsuit selfie

Reese grew up in Nashville, Tennessee with her brother John, an estate agent, mom Betty and father John. The actress has a close relationship with her family and has a vacation home in Tennessee where her relatives still live.

Primarily, the Big Little Lies star lives in Los Angeles with her husband Jim Toth and her children Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

The Hollywood star with her husband Jim Toth and her three children

The Little Fires Everywhere star loves nothing more than being a mum, and previously told Glamour magazine that her children are always on her mind.

SEE: Reese Witherspoon's throwback Girl Scout photo is incredible

MORE: Reese Witherspoon wears the perfect spring dress while relaxing in her garden

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

The actress previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily.

Reese at her vacation home in Tennessee

She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shows off hallway inside $16million mansion – and it never ends

"It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.