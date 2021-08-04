Derry Girls star gives candid update on season three’s return We can't wait to see what the gang get up to next!

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney has given us an update on season three, and unfortunately, it sounds like we might still have to wait quite a while for the return of the beloved show.

Chatting to Radio Times, Siobhan explained: “The one thing I would say is that we are hoping to do it this year. It’s a scheduling nightmare, as you can imagine. Lisa [McGee] doesn’t want to compromise on quality, obviously, but I think we’re all very impatient to get it done for very obvious reasons.”

Chatting about her character, Sister Michael, she joked that she hopes “that we do series three before she dies,” adding: “I don’t know. That’s the really exciting thing about being an actor, I don’t know where she’s going to end up – that’s down to Lisa’s ideas but whatever she gets up to, she will be suitably unimpressed.”

Tara Lynne O’Neill, who plays Erin’s mother Mary, also recently updated fans. Chatting to The Irish Mirror, she said: “It's happening this year, it's definitely happening this year! If we leave it another year, we'll all be old-age pensioners! It will be called Derry Old Ones! No, we're gonna do it this year, so it will be out early next year. We're tied in for the filming date, we're shooting this year.”

Are you looking forward to season three?

Ahead of season three, the show creator Lisa has teased a potential romance between Erin and James. She said: “I’ve always thought James likes her, but I think he maybe doesn’t even understand that yet, and I don’t know when that’ll, it might happen when they’re much older, so it might not actually happen in our show. But I think the potential is there, it’s something I’m interested in seeing – I might toy with it if we do another season, I’m not sure.”

