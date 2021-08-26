Dawn French keeps a fairly private life, but on Thursday she delighted her fans when she shared an incredibly rare picture of her daughter Billie from her childhood, to mark her 30th birthday.

Dawn and ex-husband Lenny Henry adopted Billie when she was just two weeks old.

In the sweet picture, which was taken when Billie was just a baby, Dawn and her daughter had their heads close together, with both of their faces each making up half of the snap.

The Vicar of Dibley star wrote a loving tribute to her daughter. "This lil wriggler is 30yrs old today," she said.

"My extraordinary ray. My greatest challenge & greatest blessing. Happy Birthday beautiful girl."

The star's followers were quick to wish Billie a special day, with Emma Barnett posting a heart emoji and Gok Wan commenting: "Happy birthday Billie," with another heart emoji.

Happy birthday Billie!

Another fan added: "Wow, 30 years, how that's flown. Happy 30th birthday Billie. Well done to you too, for getting her this far. Xxx."

And a fourth lovingly wrote: "Happy Birthday Billie! Dawn you look so young and so happy! I love old pics!"

Billie and Dawn have a close relationship, and earlier this year, the 63-year-old delighted fans with a photo that her daughter had sent her.

Billie had decorated her lips with a stunning lipstick love heart, and the doting mum wrote: "Some lips I love."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with a number highlighting the special bond between mother and daughter.

Dawn and Lenny adopted Billie in 1991

"There's no love like a mother's love x," one remarked while a second echoed: "Daughters" along with a series of heart emojis. A third wrote: "Oh mum!....[love heart eyes]."

It's not the first time that Dawn has shared the artistic snapshot with her followers. She previously posted the image in February this year, explaining in her caption: "Daughter sent me love lips #heartburst."

In an interview with HELLO! in October last year, the star spoke about their bond. "My biggest test and my biggest joy," she said of her child.

"But it is unbreakable. "We have the same amount of mother/daughter friction that any mum and daughter have, it's no more or less. But I've learnt a lot about her. And she's learnt a lot about me."

