Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour spark romance rumours after romantic dinner date in Rome

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour have ignited dating rumours after they were spotted enjoying a romantic meal together in Rome.

The Love Actually star, 71, and the US Vogue editor-in-chief, also 71, were all smiles as they ate and drank al fresco at a restaurant in Italy on Thursday night.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Bill could be seen purchasing some roses to gift Anna before they sat down to eat.

The actor looked dashing dressed in a navy jacket and grey suit trousers, while Anna ditched her signature sunglasses and wore a light face of makeup with a white floral dress.

Rumours have been circulating about the pair since as early as 2015 and over the years, the two have been spotted together at numerous events.

Anna and Bill have stepped out together over the years

However, Bill previously has squashed rumours of a dalliance between them, according to MailOnline. When asked about his relationship with Anna back in 2015, he said: “Obviously I have nothing to say about that. There are a lot of rumors about me and probably about Anna Wintour.”

Their public outing comes nearly a year on from Anna’s high-profile split from her telecoms tycoon husband, Shelby Bryan. The former couple called it quits in October 2020 after 21 years together.

Before that, Anna was married to South African child psychiatrist Dr David Shaffer, with whom she shares two grown-up children, Charles, 36, and Bee, 33.

Meanwhile, Bill’s last known relationship was with English actress Diana Quick. The couple struck up a romance in 1980 and welcomed a daughter - Mary Nighy - in 1984. They were together for 28 years and separated in 2008.

