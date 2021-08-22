Kelly Ripa shares breathtaking beach photo during family vacation ahead of bittersweet milestone involving son The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom to three children

Kelly Ripa enjoyed several weeks of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier in the month to spend quality time with her family.

The TV star and her husband Mark Consuelos went down to their vacation home in The Hamptons and were joined by their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

The former All My Children star has since shared an incredible beach photo showing the sun setting over the ocean, which featured her two sons Michael and Joaquin.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa clears up rumours in hilarious vacation video

In the caption, the star wrote: "Tbt to the start of summer." Mark was one of the first to comment on the post with two love heart emojis, while other fans remarked on just how grown-up they both looked.

"One is your clone and the other is Mark's," one wrote, while another commented: "This could be used as a travel stock photo! Nice!" A third added: "Aww mini Kelly and mini Mark. Can't believe summer is almost over now!"

Kelly Ripa shared a stunning beach photo featuring her two sons

The picture was posted ahead of a bittersweet occasion coming up in Kelly's family. Soon, the star's youngest son will be moving out of their family home for the first time to attend university.

What's more, unlike his older siblings who studied nearby in New York, Joaquin is moving states as he is going to be enrolling on the wrestling course at the University of Michigan.

Mark Consuelos on the beach during the family's vacation

While Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of their son, they will no doubt miss him very much. Joaquin's university admission is even more special to the teenager's proud parents, as Kelly explained back in February during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The actress opened up about Joaquin's learning disorders, including dyslexia and dysgraphia. At the time, the teenager was deciding on a college, and Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that it had been an emotional time for her and Mark as parents.

Kelly and Mark will soon be empty nesters when son Joaquin moves out

"Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and disgraphic."

