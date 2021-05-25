Kelly Ripa makes surprising bedroom confession about husband Mark Consuelos The couple have been married for 25 years

Kelly Ripa isn't the only female in her house who has her husband, Mark Consuelos, wrapped around their little finger. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host recently welcomed a new pup, Lena, into their home and now she's allowed into their bedroom too.

Kelly shared a video of her happy hubby posing in their boudoir and their dog was on the bed next to Mark.

She wrote: "I have broken @instasuelos. Notice Lena in bed." Mark looked very relaxed in the clip in which he had a hand gently resting on the animal who was sprawled out on their luxury linen.

Kelly and Mark adopted their cute pet in March 2021 and she thrilled her fans by bringing her onto the set of her show.

Her social media followers thanked her for rescuing the animal. "Thank you so much for getting a rescue pet," wrote one, while another said: "I'm amazed how calm she is," and a third commented: "What a cutie. Thanks for rescuing."

There were a few fans who were concerned for the wellbeing of her other beloved dog, Chewie. But Kelly reassured them that he "is good".

Kelly convinced Mark to let the dog on the bed

The star's new dog found its new home after appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The Maltese/Shih Tau mix was featured as an adoptable pet on a segment on 8 March.

"The Consueloses have made a decision to adopt Lena," Kelly told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

The couple adopted Lena

But before making the decision to take her home permanently, she had to make sure her other pup was happy too. "My whole fear was that I didn't want Chewie to feel replaced in any way," Ripa shared on the show.

However, she need not have worried after witnessing a very sweet moment between the dogs. "Chewie was outside the [Lena's] crate, sitting next to her with their noses together," she added.

