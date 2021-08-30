Al Roker has gone above and beyond for his job as a weatherman for the Today Show before, but nothing got fans talking quite like his newest adventure.

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares very 'difficult day' for her family

The popular journalist took off to New Orleans to cover the incoming Hurricane Ida, which has already caused severe damage in Louisiana.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker shares update from dangerous new adventure

A clip that Al shared of him and his team being buffeted by the wind and water got many fans asking him to leave and take cover, with many like Today co-host Hoda Kotb showcasing their support.

He shared a response to the concerns of his fans and followers with a new video on Instagram, where he took off one of his boots in his bathtub and proceeded to drain the water out of them.

MORE: Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts mourn heartbreaking death as fans send support

In the caption, Al wrote, "For all those who were worried about me out on #lakepontchartrain a) I volunteered to do this. Part of the job. b) My crew and I were safe and we are back at our hotel and c) for those who think I'm too old to be doing this, try and keep up."

Al shared how terrifying the conditions were in Lake Pontchartrain

Fans were relieved to see him and his team safe and sound, but none more so than his wife Deborah Roberts, who sweetly commented, "So happy you're safe. And sweetie you're the bomb. And we all know it!"

Many others felt the same, with one fan commenting, "This is one of the reasons why you are my favorite weather guy, Al! Thank you for being you," and another saying, "You are a National Treasure Al! We all love you and are glad you and the crew are safe!"

MORE: Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts astounds fans with paycheck reveal

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares the amazing story of their relationship

Deborah shared her initial concern for Al's safety like Hoda did as well, posting a picture of her husband surrounded by the lapping waves.

Deborah shared her concern for her husband's safety

In the caption, she wrote, "Remembering the tragedy of Katrina on this day.

"Thinking of and praying for all in New Orleans and others in the path of Ida, including this Intrepid and adventurous soul and his brave, dedicated crew. Stay safe @alroker #hurricane duty."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.