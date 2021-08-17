Jennifer Lopez makes bold move regarding relationship with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been inseparable since rekindling their romance earlier in the year.

And after making their relationship official on Instagram on her birthday last month, J-Lo has now made another move on social media to show just how much she cares about Ben.

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker has deleted all evidence of her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram account.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck

As well as unfollowing A-Rod, Jennifer has removed all pictures of the exes together, including photos of them together at Joe Biden's inauguration.

Jennifer and Alex had been dating since 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are stronger than ever

The couple were forced to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the pandemic having planned to tie the knot in a ceremony in Italy last June, but then announced their separation in April this year, having previously denied split rumours that had been circulating around the media.

At the time, they said in a joint statement via Today: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

J-Lo made her relationship Instagram official with Ben last month

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Jennifer's twins Emme and Max, 13, had a close relationship with Alex's daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 13. Jennifer is now reportedly house hunting in LA with Ben, having previously been located in Miami with Alex.

J-Lo and Ben rekindled their romance following their engagement in 2004. They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez broke off their engagement in April

The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

