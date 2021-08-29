Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is incredibly close to her family

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez makes bold move regarding Ben Affleck relationship

The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York.

J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's birthday party and was pictured on Instagram at the event.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together for good?

Journalist Lynda Lopez shared a series of photos from the big day on Instagram, featuring the birthday girl and Emme, which were liked by Jennifer.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez twins with Ben Affleck in date look nobody saw coming

MORE: Marc Anthony's news would make Ben Affleck so envious

She wrote alongside them: "Happy, happy birthday to my beautiful girl…. You are the best thing in the whole entire world. We all love you so much."

J-Lo grew up in New York with her sister Lynda and older sister Leslie, who is a music teacher and prefers to keep a lower profile than her younger siblings.

Jennifer Lopez's sister paid tribute to her daughter on her birthday

The sisters were raised by parents Guadalupe and David, and in an interview during the pandemic, the award-winning singer revealed how more than ever she's learnt not to take advantage of her loved ones.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez supported by ex-wife following split from Jennifer Lopez

MORE: Jennifer Lopez breaks silence in first interview since Ben Affleck romance

She told People: "It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long. Not being able to see my mum and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together."

J-Lo is incredibly close to her family

She continued: "Different things like that where you realise health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority."

SEE: Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony shares heartfelt tribute after upsetting news

RELATED: Jennifer Garner is over the moon as she embarks on exciting new adventure

The family celebration in New York follows shortly after it was reported that J-Lo and her new partner Ben Affleck were looking for houses in LA.

Prior to this the Maid in Manhattan star was based in Miami with her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. J-Lo and Ben rekindled their romance earlier in the year shortly after the star and Alex broke off their engagement.

J-Lo with her younger sister Lynda

Jennifer and Ben first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

MORE: Marc Anthony updates fans with celebratory news

SEE: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video as Bennifer go Instagram official

They got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.