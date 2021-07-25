Ella Travolta shares emotional message about late mother Kelly Preston

John Travolta's daughter Ella has shared an emotional tribute to her late mother Kelly Preston following the release of her last film, Off the Rails.

Ella - an aspiring actress – took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal her pride for her mom's role in the movie, and opened up about how much Kelly had enjoyed working on it.

The 21-year-old shared the official trailer for the film, alongside the message: "Off the Rails starring Kelly Preston.

"I am very proud of my mother's last film and I know she was too. She very much enjoyed the time she had making this wonderful picture and all of the lovely people she got to work with.

"It is available in UK and Ireland theatres starting Friday July 23rd, 2021!"

Ella's followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You mom was a lovely woman and a great actress. I loved her role in Twins. Blessings to you and your family," while another wrote: "This is so beautiful, Ella."

Ella Travolta paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother Kelly Preston

A third added: "I want to see this movie because your lovely mom Kelly is there. She's watching you from above."

On Friday, John also paid tribute to the late actress on the day of her film's release. He wrote: "Off the Rails starring Kelly Preston. Off the Rails is Kelly's last film - she was very proud of it and of all of the wonderful talent that she got to work with in it.

"It is available in UK and Ireland theaters starting this Friday July 23rd!"

Kelly kept her two-year battle with breast cancer private and lost her life to the disease in July 2020.

Ella with famous parents Kelly and John Travolta

Her co-stars in the comedy-drama also paid tribute to her on the red carpet of the movie in the UK. Sally Phillips and Jenny Seagrove both wore necklaces with her name on them to remember her.

Sally also spoke about Kelly and how she kept her illness a secret despite their close bond.

Kelly tragically passed away from cancer in 2020

Chatting on Loose Women on Thursday she said: "That's what people do – they go through it on their own because of worries about insurance for the film, and working again afterwards.

"We've had a couple of high profile examples of that recently, haven't we? Chadwick [Boseman] and Helen McCrory didn't tell anyone. "She was so bloomin' beautiful. And so vibrant and you would never have known. She was so professional."

