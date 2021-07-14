Christina Aguilera is an ageless beauty, and her latest photos prove that as her fans were left convinced that she was 20 years old.

The Beautiful singer sat in a music studio in a blue sweater as she promoted some Sweetarts Candy.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera struts into her 40s with incredible waist-length ponytail

The 40-year-old looked half her age with her face dolled up for the heavens, and her beautiful blonde hair flowing down behind her in a ponytail as she made a kissing face at the camera.

"Fighters! Wanna make some music in the studio with me? #ad @sweetartscandy SweetBEATS music mixer lets you make beats from tons of different samples inspired by the candy.

"Drop a beat using the link in bio and you could win a virtual studio session with me."

Although fans crowded the comments to try and enter, as well as posting their hopes that Christina would release new music soon, many others were wowed by her youthful appearance.

"Oh lord are you 20 again Queen?" asked one, while another added: "You look like 20."

The star looked ageless

One fan thought she looked even younger, as they wrote: "Agelesstina Younguilera, my queen looks 15."

The Candyman singer regularly wows her 7.5 million followers with her incredible looks, including an outfit that left them feeling the heat.

Earlier this month, Christina posted a series of snapshots on her Instagram in an all-black ensemble from her visit to the Hollywood Bowl. "See you next week, @hollywoodbowl," she captioned it.

The singer paid no mind to the rising temperature in her silky ensemble, consisting of a black jacket and pants, silver jewellery featuring crosses, clear pumps, incognito shades, and a pop of color with her neon nails.

She also posted a clip of her arrival at the Hollywood Bowl in the same outfit. She's due to perform at the venue on July 16 and 17 with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra.

The star's appearance often stuns fans

She thrilled fans back in May when she made the announcement with a simple photo of herself along with the message, which revealed all.

"L.A.! The Bowl is back and I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be performing on July 16 & 17. Tickets go on sale June 1. See you there!! Visit Hollywoodbowl.com/calendar for more info."

Her fans were thrilled and wrote: "OMG," and, "I'm so excited for you!".

