Louise Minchin shares sun-kissed holiday photo - and fans say the same thing The BBC Breakfast star is returning to the show

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin posted a new photo to her social media at the weekend and fans were quick to comment, with many of them having the same response.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a lovely photo of herself beaming at the camera.

MORE: Is BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin heading to Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Louise sat outside in the sun, making herself comfortable in a wicker chair and wearing a blue dress with a white print.

The lovely selfie showed off her natural freckles and a light tan, while her blonde hair was in its usual bob, accessorised with a patterned headband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin and Dan Walker reassure fans on BBC Breakfast

The presenter captioned the image: "Hope you are managing to get a summer break. I am looking forward to being back on #BBCBreakfast after catching some sunshine on Monday morning minus my new head-gear!"

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin sparks fan reaction with 'post lockdown 3' transformation

SEE: Louise Minchin's vintage home she bought for BBC Breakfast

Among the first to comment was her co-host Dan Walker, who wrote: "I hope you’ve had a lovely time."

Louise shared the summery photo to social media

Other fans wished Louise well and said they hoped she had enjoyed her holiday, but by far the biggest response was from fans expressing how glad they were that Louise would be returning to the programme on Monday.

Their comments included: "Not the same without you," "Looking forward to having you back Louise," and: "Hope you had a lovely break, it will be such a pleasure to have you back on breakfast again… it will be so sad when you finally leave."

Louise announced back in June that she will be stepping down from the programme in order to pursue new opportunities and get up a bit later in the day!

The star is planning to leave BBC Breakfast

However, she hasn't clarified when exactly she will be leaving or who her replacement will be.

Her good friend, BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, has hinted at who she would like to step into Louise's shoes, however.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Carol said that if the choice was hers, she would pick the show's sports presenter, Sally Nugent.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.