Harper Beckham poses for the sweetest photo with her grandparents The youngster is heading back to school soon

Victoria Beckham just shared the cutest photo of Harper Beckham spending some quality time with her maternal grandparents. The 10-year-old was pictured beaming from ear-to-ear as she posed alongside Victoria's parents Jackie and Anthony Adams, lacing her arms around their shoulders.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's daily diet: the star's secret to flawless skin is loved by daughter Harper

Harper, who is making the most of her final days of freedom before heading back to school in the UK, was clearly still in holiday mode, rocking a casual T-shirt and wearing her long hair pulled back in a ponytail.

The trio were seated in the shade under a leafy tree in front of what appeared to be the Beckhams' Miami abode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham and Harper Seven enjoy a girls' night out

VB captioned the sweet photo: "Enjoying the sunshine with Nana and Papa". How adorable!

READ MORE: Harper Beckham takes after mum Victoria in the sweetest mini-me dress

The Beckhams are jetting back to their £31million mansion in London's exclusive Holland Park area any day now ahead of youngerst children Harper and Cruz's return to school.

Harper previously made us chuckle when she shared her thoughts on having to do schoolwork during the coronavirus pandemic.

Harper Beckham posed for a photo with grandparents Jackie and Tony

Victoria shared a note from Harper, written in fluorescent pink pen on what appeared to be a window, with a special request. The message read: "I do not like school. Can I do art instead?"

No doubt the youngster will be following in Spice Girls singer Victoria's creative footsteps since the pair already share a love of fashion.

Harper and mum Victoria are two peas in a pod

Just last week, Harper proved she had inherited her famous mum's keen eye for style when she paired a tiered polka dot dress with a pair of Nike Air Jordans.

DISCOVER: Harper Beckham wears a very cool outfit to watch the football with Victoria

Fans were loving the adorable photo, taking to the comments section to praise Harper's dress sense.

One wrote: "I am a Harper Seven fan. Love her style" while another chimed in with: "Love Harper's dress" and a third commented: "I just love how Harper is always dressed age-appropriate Well done mommy VB you're doing a wonderful job".