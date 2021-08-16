Madonna shares rare photos of model daughter Lourdes at singer's birthday party Like mother like daughter!

Pop star Madonna celebrated turning 63 by flying her family and friends to Italy for a big birthday bash - but it was the rare photo of model daughter Lourdes that had fans talking.

"Let the Birthday Games Begin," Madonna captioned a series of photos from the party, which saw her joined by her six children - Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Estere and Stella - as well as boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27.

In one snap, the singer was seen sitting with her arm wrapped around 21-year-old Rocco while budding model Lourdes crouched down in front of him, with multiple braids in her hair as she rocked a skin tight black minidress.

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon looks sensational in tiny green bikini

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna shares rare video featuring her six children

In a second picture, the 24-year-old, whom Madonna welcomed with ex Carlos Leon, showed off her modelling skills that landed her a recent Vogue cover as she pouted for the camera.

MORE: Madonna unveils incredible swimming pool at family home

MORE: Madonna's son models sunglasses and dress in must-see video

The trained dancer turned model doesn't share much of her private life online, and her mom Madonna respects that decision, but she will post videos and photos from several different campaigns and collaborations she is working on.

Madonna shared a stunning black and white snap of her eldest daughter

In early August she shared a gorgeous photo of her on the cover of the September issue of Vogue magazine in a sparkly silver mini dress that showcased her dancer's figure.

Lourdes – affectionately known as Lola – held her own despite being surrounded by seven models, including Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid.

She is also pictured in the magazine rocking a purple and black long-sleeved crop top that highlighted her toned stomach, which she paired with matching bottoms as she posed by a glass door.

She also shared this snap of Rocco with Lourdes

Speaking to the publication, the 24-year-old addressed the public's false assumptions about her as the daughter of Madonna.

She said: "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her but I'm not."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.