Savannah Guthrie reveals surprising way she spent time off Today The NBC star shares two children with husband Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie has been on vacation from Today and has been enjoying spending quality time with her family.

And while the NBC star has had a restful time, she has been incredibly productive too, as her latest Instagram post proves!

The mom-of-two shared photos of her newly-organised pantry and fridge which had been labelled to perfection, from 'kids snacks' to 'carbs'.

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie breaks sad news live on show

In the caption, Savannah wrote: "Label love + fruits of my labels." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "No wonder you needed a vacay – pretty sure you just used all of this week's Today Show back-to-school organising tips!" while another wrote: "So that's what you've been doing on your days off!"

A third added: "Happy to know I'm not the only one that spends time off from work cleaning and organising!" Other viewers told Savannah that they were missing her on the NBC morning show.

Savannah Guthrie revealed how she was spending her time off Today

While the broadcaster has been off work on vacation, she made an unannounced appearance on the show last Friday – much to the delight of fans!

Along with her co-star Hoda Kotb, who had also been on vacation, the pair remotely hosted the show from their respective homes.

Savannah shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram of the Today crew setting up the remote studio from her home in New York State.

The Today star has a gorgeous family home in New York State

The star has shared several candid photos from her time working from home, including a recent picture of herself reading the autocue as her children Vale, seven, and Charles, four, played behind her.

Vale and Charles recently made a surprise appearance on Today as their mom marked her tenth year working on the show.

The star shares her children with husband Michael Feldman. Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014, having met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party.

Savannah with her children Vales and Charles

"When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told Reveal.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

