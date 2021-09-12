Goldie Hawn celebrates joyous occasion inside her and Kurt Russell's lavish garden The Hollywood star lives down the road from daughter Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn loves to make every day fun, and she certainly knows how to celebrate!

To mark her beloved pet dog Rupert's birthday, the Hollywood star treated him to a cookie and dog-friendly ice cream and dressed the birthday boy up in a party hat.

The Hollywood star shared footage on Instagram of her singing Happy Birthday to her beloved pet while lounging outside in her sprawling garden in LA.

In the clip, Goldie doted on Rupert as he enjoyed his ice cream, calling him "the most loving dog".

In the caption of the footage, she wrote: "My Rupert, forever young". The First Wives Club actress loves animals and has several dogs, including a rescue puppy called Roy who she welcomed into her family at the beginning of the year.

The actress is known to be private when it comes to her home life but the celebratory video gave fans a glimpse inside her vast garden.

Goldie Hawn with her beloved pet dog Rupert

Goldie lives with long-term partner Kurt Russell, and the celebrity couple are just down the road from Kate Hudson and her family.

In fact, Kate purchased her childhood home, where she is now raising her own three children. Family is everything to Goldie and Kurt – who raised Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson as his own.

The celebrity couple are also parents to son Wyatt, and Kurt is father to son Boston Russell from his marriage to ex-wife Season Hubley.

The Hollywood star with rescue puppy Roy

Just before marking Rupert's special day, Goldie and her family celebrated Oliver's birthday. Goldie shared several throwback photos on social media of her with her firstborn as a baby, as well as a recent picture of them playing golf together, which she captioned: "Happy birthday handsome, I love you."

Despite being a global star, Goldie is incredibly down-to-earth and family always comes first.

Goldie with her children and grandchildren

Kate previously gave an insight into what the actress was like as a mother, telling PopSugar: "My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own."

"Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani... going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?" "Mom always said to be, 'Don't you ever let a man dim your light.' So I've never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together," she added. "That is what mom gave to me."

