Kate Hudson horrified by brother Oliver’s appearance in hilarious video The star didn't know where to look

Kate Hudson was left both horrified and amused during a hilarious exchange with her brother, Oliver Hudson, on Wednesday and he shared the moment on Instagram.

The pair were filming their podcast, Sibling Revelry, and the clip posted on Oliver's stories proves what a comical relationship the brother-sister duo has.

MORE: Oliver Hudson's 'dad bod' has Gwyneth Paltrow confessing her love for him

Kate could hardly contain herself as she began a video call with Oliver and got a shock when she saw how little he was wearing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate was left in hysterics by her brother Oliver's appearance

The Nashville actor wore an open bathrobe and had his chest exposed but Kate was convinced he had nothing else on under his dressing gown.

"It’s disgusting," she laughed. "You’re clearly naked. Close it."

As she continued to chuckle and look away, Oliver grinned and said: "You can’t see anything though. It cuts off at the perfect place," as the camera stopped below his belly button.

MORE: Oliver Hudson reveals epic details about family vacations with Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

SEE: Goldie Hawn's mini-me granddaughter steals the show in must-see photo

Kate and Oliver have a fun brother-sister relationship

The pair are no strangers to funny banter and recently it was Oliver's turn to complain about Kate's photos.

The mum-of-three shared several images of herself posing in one of her Fabletics bikinis. She showed off her fit physique and even gave a glimpse of her swimsuit's cheeky bottom detailing - much to Oliver's disapproval.

While Kate's social media followers praised her pictures and her gym-honed figure, Oliver wrote: “I don’t like this.. this isn’t appropriate for me to look at. Can you please be more considerate of me when posting. Thanks."

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are twins in rare family photo inside stylish home

SEE: Kate Hudson delights fans with rare photo of Kurt Russell during family day out

Oliver didn't like Kate's revealing snapshots either

Fans adored their comical connection and couldn’t stop laughing at his comment.

Many posted a series of crying laughing emojis underneath it, while others loved their relationship.

Oliver often delights his fans with his sense of humour and had his mum, Goldie Hawn, in hysterics with his reaction to Kate's Golden Globes nod too.

Rather than congratulate his sister on her achievement with a simple and sweet post, he videoed himself on the toilet pretending to cry and wrote: "Didn't get nominated for a Golden Globe today.. Congrats @katehudson and @merediththeweasel .. I guess... You 'earned it'. You both were so 'deserving'. Thanks for nothing @goldenglobes."

Goldie was quick to comment on her son's post and said: "Oliver, Oliver!!! I can't stop lol. Omg."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.