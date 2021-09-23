Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia is all grown up as she marks third birthday with incredible party The proud parents treated their daughter to a party at the weekend

Christine Lampard celebrated her daughter Patricia's birthday over the weekend and what a party! Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star shared several pictures on Wednesday, and fans couldn't get enough.

"Her rainbow themed birthday actually came to life, our gorgeous little girl is 3 already," she wrote alongside the post, which featured five pictures of the fun day.

In the first snap, the three-year-old could be seen wearing butterfly wings whilst looking out onto her parents' London garden, where a rainbow could be spotted in the sky.

The second showed the youngster in a big bouncy castle decorated with colourful balloons, whilst the rest of the snaps gave an insight into the delicious food and treats that guests enjoyed throughout the party.

Patricia observing the rainbow on her birthday

Friends and fans of Christine and Frank Lampard couldn't help but comment, with Holly Willoughby writing: "Awww Happy birthday Patricia."

Nadia Sawalha jokingly made reference to the party food, adding: "Happy birthday Patricia … now let's get to the important stuff … THOSE BAGELS !!!!"

"Oh my goodness 3?!" remarked a third, whilst a fourth said: "Happy birthday her cake is beautiful."

The youngster was treated to a bouncy castle

As Christine has done in the past, she made sure Patricia got an incredible cake to blow out her candles in, and this year she opted for a colourful design featuring lots of flowers and her name spelled out in blocks.

Guests also enjoyed cupcakes which were decorated with rainbows and the number three.

Christine and Frank hosted their daughter's party in their London home, which is estimated to be worth £10million and has modern interiors with a distinct black and white theme throughout. As well as the amazing rooms, their spacious garden is great for entertaining.