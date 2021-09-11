Ola Jordan reveals her secret to looking youthful Former Strictly star Ola is married to James Jordan

Whether it's on the dancefloor or at home with her baby daughter Ella, Former Strictly star Ola Jordan always looks flawless, and the star has opened up on Instagram Stories about her appearance ahead of undergoing some cosmetic procedures.

The professional dancer, who is married to James Jordan, took to her Instagram Stories while at the clinic of Dr Ahmed El Muntasar (@theaestheticsdoctor) to reveal that she was about to have a series of treatments.

WATCH: Ola Jordan gets candid about her cosmetic procedures

The 38-year-old beauty looked fresh-faced and glowing even prior to the work as she explained her situation to her fans. She said: "He's going to make me look a bit younger, with the lockdown and the baby I'm looking a bit tired."

She then handed over to the doctor who explained he was going to put Botox into Ola's forehead to work on the frown lines and then he also revealed that they would be doing some collagen stimulation on the rest of Ola's face to improve the quality of the skin and tighten the area.

Ola always looks stunning

The following clip showed Ola pouting to the camera with medical cream on her face ready for the treatments to get underway.

It has been a hectic time for the mother-of-one as James' father sadly passed away in March and one-year-old Ella has only just met her maternal grandparents for the first time due to the pandemic.

Ola has brought up baby Ella during the pandemic

Before their arrival from Poland, Ola told HELLO!: "It's two years since I saw them, which is the longest I haven't seen my parents for."

"They've never held her have they?" added James.

Ola replied: "No they haven't. They can't wait to see Ella and what she's like. As much as you see videos and I ring them every day, it's hard because you can't capture everything on a video or on the phone. It's a big moment."

