Julia Roberts took to Instagram on Thursday to bid a sad farewell to one of her friends.

The Pretty Woman actress shared a rare and heartfelt statement in which she paid tribute to her Notting Hill director, Roger Michell, who died on Wednesday aged 65.

Roger's family announced his passing in a statement on Thursday, although they did not disclose any information on the cause of death.

Alongside a black and white photo of Roger sitting behind a camera, Julia penned: "I loved every minute we spent together. RIP Roger Michell."

She completed her short tribute with an emoji of a red broken heart. With her Instagram comments disabled, Julia was unable to feel the love from her fans, many of whom would have sent their condolences.

Roger's family released a statement through his publicist, which read: "It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22nd."

The director's biggest hit was Notting Hill, written by Richard Curtis and starring Julia and Hugh Grant. His other film credits include Enduring Love, Morning Glory, Persuasion, Blackbird, and the forthcoming The Duke starring Dame Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent and Matthew Goode.

It's not the first time Julia has used her platform to pay tribute to someone special. In July, she marked another sad loss when director Richard Donner passed away at the age of 91.

The Superman and Goonies legend clearly left a void for Julia who posted a photo of the late movie maker along with the message. "I adored this man. Rest in Peace Richard Donner [broken heart emoji]."

