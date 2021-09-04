Reese Witherspoon reveals she's bought into cryptocurrency following $900million sale of her company The Legally Blonde star gave a sneak peek at her investment portfolio

Reese Witherspoon has an unbelievable net worth of an estimated $400million and now she's enlightened her fans as to how she's spending her well-earned cash.

The actress and educated businesswoman gave a glimpse into her financial investments to reveal she's buying into cryptocurrency.

READ: Reese Witherspoon announces big career move after Hello Sunshine deal

In a bold statement on Twitter, Reese wrote: "Just bought my first ETH! Let’s do this #cryptotwitter," and her fans immediately began commenting on her purchase of Ethereum which as almost doubled in price in the last month.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon shares look inside her unbelievable home

"All Right, @ReeseW is in, the market can take off now!" wrote one excited crypto fan, while another added: "The mainstream start joining crypto," and a third added: "Smart move Reese."

It's rare for celebrities to reveal their investments but Reese certainly has some money to play with as she recently sold Hello Sunshine after five years for a reported $900 million.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon hosted the dreamiest party in her massive garden in photos you can’t miss

READ: Reese Witherspoon's heartfelt tribute to children has fans saying the same thing

The actress launched the media company in 2016 and as well as launching podcasts and a well-loved book club, it has helped produce major TV shows such as Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.

Reese (pictured with her husband Jim Toth) revealed she's investing in cryptocurrency

The company has been bought by a new venture between private equity giant Blackstone Group, and former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs; it is thought that the Oscar-winning actress and Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden will join the yet-unnamed new company board.

Reese shared the news on Instagram and added: "What a tremendous day! I started @HelloSunshine to change the way all women are seen in media. Over the past few years, we have watched our mission thrive through books, TV, film and social platforms.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon stuns in dreamy beach photo on last day of vacation

MORE: Reese Witherspoon posts rare photo with two oldest children - and they could be triplets

"Today, we’re taking a huge step forward by partnering with @blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women’s lives globally.

Reese and her two oldest children, she's also a mum to son, Tennessee

"I couldn’t be more excited about what this means for our future. I am committed to continuing to create opportunity for filmmakers, authors and creators of all backgrounds and experiences to tell their stories in their own way, and reach more audiences who will see that their stories matter.

"I am deeply proud of the team that got us to this incredible moment, and I’m thrilled to be working with @blackstone , Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs to grow a next generation media company. They are committed to helping our mission to empower women and the people who celebrate them. One story at a time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.